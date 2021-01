Tools have been taken during a burglary in Whittington.

Police say the incident happened on Blacksmith Lane overnight between yesterday (6th January) and today.

PCSO Deryn Small said:

“A detached garage and vehicle was broken into and a number of items were taken, such as a disc cutter and handheld tools.” PCSO Deryn Small, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 96 of 7th January).