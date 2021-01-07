A charity says it is ready to support people in Lichfield and Burntwood dealing with stress and loss during the latest national lockdown.

Phoenix Counselling Service offers help to people who cannot afford private counselling or access it via the NHS.

A spokesperson said:

“One result of this lockdown starting will be increased pressures on all of us – and many people are feeling anxious and depressed and are coping with a lot of extra stress and loss. “Professionally-trained counsellors provide a safe, confidential space to talk about your thoughts and feelings, and work through problems that you might be facing in your life. “At present all the counselling is online or by telephone although we will offer face to face sessions when restrictions permit.” Phoenix Counselling Service spokesperson

For more details visit www.phoenixcounselling-service.co.uk or email phoenixcounselling2@gmail.com.