Police chiefs say officers will use “common sense” when dealing with people breaching coronavirus regulations in Lichfield and Burntwood.
The current lockdown means limits on why people can leave their homes.
Reasons can include shopping for food, travelling to work if it cannot be done from home and exercising.
Deputy Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police, Emma Barnett, said officers would take deal with breaches “proportionately”.
“We recognise that the last ten months have been very challenging for people and will continue to be so over the coming weeks.
“I would like to thank the vast majority of people across our county for following the rules and adhering to the stricter guidelines.
“As throughout the pandemic, our officers will work with local communities to engage with people proportionately, fairly and using common sense, to encourage compliance with the regulations.
“Where people are determined to break these rules, which are in place to keep people safe, we will not hesitate to move to enforcement and issue a fine, targetting our resources towards those who commit the most serious breaches and put others at risk through their behaviour.
“Our experience so far is that the vast majority of people have taken personal responsibility for doing the right thing and I am confident that will continue so that we can bring the virus under control and start to think about a return to a more normal way of life.”Dep Ch Cons Emma Barnett, Staffordshire Police