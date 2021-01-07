People are being warned to be on their guard against a text message scam linked to the coronavirus vaccine.

Police say the scam involves people being told they are eligible to apply for a jab.

They are then asked to click a link which goes through to a fake NHS website where they need to insert payment and personal details.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Please be vigilant, and remember that the NHS will never ask for payment for the vaccine. “If you receive this message please do not respond or click the link. “Please share this warning with elderly and vulnerable friends and family members so we can prevent as many people as possible from falling victim to this scam.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

People can report any suspect texts or emails to Action Fraud through their website or by calling 0300 123 2040.