Police are appealing for information after a van was damaged in Armitage.

The incident happened just after 8pm yesterday (7th January).

PCSO Deryn Small said:

“Two males wearing fur hooded coats and face masks came into Church Street smashed the driver side window of a white van.

“They have also spray-painted extremely offensive language on the side of the van before leaving the area.

“These two males were also been seen trying car door handles around the local area of Armitage throughout the evening.”

PCSO Deryn Small, Staffordshire Police