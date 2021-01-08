Daredevils in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to take on a wing-walking fundraising challenge.

St Giles Hospice has teamed up with events company Life Changing Challenges to offer the chance to take to the skies.

Everyone who takes part will try a wing walk at a private airfield in Cirencester, with full training and a safety briefing, flying overalls provided and support from the hospice fundraising team.

Elinor Eustace, income generation director at the Whittington hospice, said:

“Our fundraisers have told us that they love these adrenaline-fuelled experiences and we’re absolutely thrilled to be able to offer people the chance to enjoy one of these amazing flights. “We’re looking for over-18s who want to test their nerve by trying a different kind of charity challenge – taking their bravery to new heights as they raise the funds we need to support patients living with a terminal illness and their families.” Elinor Eustace

Anyone interested in taking part in a wing-walking challenge can sign up for a flight on weekdays between March and October and selected Saturdays between April and September. The event is COVID-secure.

There is a registration fee of £50 and fundraisers must pledge to raise a minimum sponsorship of £800.

To learn more about the wing walking challenge or sign up for the event email Fundraising@Stgileshospice.com or visit the St Giles Hospice website.