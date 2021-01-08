Two thousand new jobs are being created in Lichfield by a fashion retailer.

ASOS has confirmed it will invest £90million in a new fulfilment centre at Fradley.

The company said the 437,000 sq ft warehouse would create 2,000 jobs over the next three years.

Nick Beighton, chief executive of ASOS, said:

“We’re thrilled to be laying down the foundations for our future growth in Lichfield. “This significant investment in infrastructure and large-scale job creation is a reflection of the confidence ASOS has in its future and the quality of the skills and talent available in this well-placed location. “When fully up and running in 2023, the site will support our ever-increasing customer demand and enable us to develop our offerings and delivery capabilities even further.” Nick Beighton, ASOS

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the news was a boost for the region in the wake of the current challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis.

“ASOS is one of the world’s leading online fashion retailers, so this is wonderful news – particularly at a time when we are all suffering under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s a reflection of the work ethic and positive business environment we enjoy in the Lichfield area. “I hope that most of these 2,000 new jobs will be fulfilled by people who live in Lichfield district, and I welcome ASOS to our part of the world.” Michael Fabricant MP

The company hopes the site will be operation within 12 months with a gradual ramping up of the facility ready for full capacity in 2023.

Alok Sharma, the Secretary of State for Business, said: