The creation of 2,000 new jobs in Fradley shows the appeal of the area for businesses, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.
Cllr Doug Pullen made his comments after fashion retailer ASOS confirmed plans to open a new fulfilment centre.
The site will create the jobs over the next three years.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said the news was a welcome boost for the region during a challenging financial period.
“We are delighted that ASOS has chosen Fradley for the site of its new fulfilment centre.
“The creation of so many new jobs in Lichfield is very welcome news, particularly at a time when business conditions are so tough nationally.
“Attracting a UK success story such as ASOS into the district is clear evidence of the development opportunities that we have to offer businesses of all shapes and sizes.
“For me personally, ASOS’ clear ambition to contribute in a meaningful way to the communities in which it’s based is incredibly assuring, as is its track record of working closely with the Community Union to ensure staff are properly looked after.
“We are looking forward to welcoming ASOS as it gets established in the area and exploring opportunities for working together.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Counci
The Fradley site will be the fourth fulfilment centre operated by the company around the globe, with current facilities in Barnsley, Berlin and Atlanta.
ASOS CEO Nick Beighton said:
“We’re thrilled to be laying down the foundations for our future growth in Lichfield.
“This significant investment in infrastructure and large-scale job creation is a reflection of the confidence ASOS has in its future and the quality of the skills and talent available in this well-placed location.
“When fully up and running in 2023, the site will support our ever-increasing customer demand and enable us to develop our offerings and delivery capabilities even further.”Nick Beighton, ASOS
Press reports aplenty, trumpeting the news of a mega warehouse in Fradley, hosting an international online fast fashion house! Jobs jobs jobs boasts Doug Pullen, will he be first in the queue for his zero hours warehouse job.
It’s an environmental disaster brought to our doorstep, with increased lorry traffic and the diesel fumes and tyre dust that creates. Not to mention the global impact of all the cotton goods that will be handled at the warehouse.
What about sustainable local businesses, in fashion we should be encouraging indeginous mills using up all the under utilised sheeps wool that is going to waste in the UK!
Also Lichfield needs to wake up and protect it’s farmers fields and woodland before they are irrevocably lost to the urbanisation of the district and the relentless spread of the West Midlands conurbation.
@Alastair – I’m afraid you are right. I wanted to be positive about this, but these are not going to be good-quality, sustainable jobs (see online accounts of working in their Barnsley warehouse). Will local public transport be improved or will everyone have to drive to work? Hmm, let’s see…
How wonderful if the goods were manufactured in UK and not abroad!
Amazon always have vacancies at Rugeley for min wage positions. This will be the same with poor working conditions, short term contracts etc.
I don’t get the snotty responses above. It’s a bloody job – something thousands of people around here need and want more than ever. Yes its low paid and hard work – but nothing in life is easy. It’s better than people sitting on their arses living on benefits.
Do you ever think that LDC or SCC have a care about working conditions, wages, the environment and so on? Does the physical and mental health of their citizens enter the equation to balance £££ (especially Tory donors like the big builders)? Lichfield is going down the tube rapidly – if you can’t see that, you’re blind.
