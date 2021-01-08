The creation of 2,000 new jobs in Fradley shows the appeal of the area for businesses, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

ASOS website

Cllr Doug Pullen made his comments after fashion retailer ASOS confirmed plans to open a new fulfilment centre.

The site will create the jobs over the next three years.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said the news was a welcome boost for the region during a challenging financial period.

Doug Pullen

“We are delighted that ASOS has chosen Fradley for the site of its new fulfilment centre. “The creation of so many new jobs in Lichfield is very welcome news, particularly at a time when business conditions are so tough nationally. “Attracting a UK success story such as ASOS into the district is clear evidence of the development opportunities that we have to offer businesses of all shapes and sizes. “For me personally, ASOS’ clear ambition to contribute in a meaningful way to the communities in which it’s based is incredibly assuring, as is its track record of working closely with the Community Union to ensure staff are properly looked after. “We are looking forward to welcoming ASOS as it gets established in the area and exploring opportunities for working together.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Counci

The Fradley site will be the fourth fulfilment centre operated by the company around the globe, with current facilities in Barnsley, Berlin and Atlanta.

ASOS CEO Nick Beighton said: