Health bosses have approved a plan for Lichfield Cathedral to be used as a coronavirus vaccination centre.
The proposal will see medics from The Westgate Practice and Langton Medical Practice deliver the vaccines from next week.
The plans have bow been approved by the Clinical Commissioning Group.
A spokesperson for The Westgate Practice said:
“We are expecting a delivery of the Pfizer Vaccine week commencing 11th January.
“We will be following the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation guidance with regards to the order in which vaccines are given to different groups in the community.
“We will therefore be offering vaccines first to those at highest risk of catching the disease and of suffering serious complications or dying from COVID-19.
“Patients will therefore be contacted in order of JCVI advice. Please be patient as we can only deliver the vaccines at the speed at which they are supplied.”The Westgate Practice spokesperson
The vaccination programme in Lichfield had initially been due to begin in December, but the delivery of the vaccinations was pushed back to this month by NHS chiefs.
The Westgate Practice said the plan was now for both types of approved vaccines to be delivered as part of the roll-out.
“An initial date of late December 2020 was given to us by NHS England for our first delivery of the Pfizer vaccine, and even though we were ready to get started on the vaccination programme this date was put back.
“Due to the logistical planning needed in transporting and administering the Pfizer vaccine, the AstraZeneca vaccine will be used for our care homes.
“Our staff are ready and eager to support the delivery of the vaccinations and will be working additional hours where necessary to deliver these vaccines.”The Westgate Practice spokesperson
Is this the most suitable and accessible location in Lichfield?
Bearing in mind that the priority is the elderly, disabled and most vulnerable, this location has no real parking, no easy public transport routes and is only really suitable for the fit, healthy and active.
Can you advise that a drop off bay/zone be created with a time limit! This will help with the above concern! It will probably need to be be monitored! Lichvegas
Chase Terrace Academy have offered their sports hall venue to support those who are unable to be transported to Lichfield from Burntwood. We have a fully functioning test centre with space for this to be accommodated. We would very much like to make the experience easier for our most vulnerable if at all possible, at no cost to the Local Authority.
Wouldn’t these queries be better directed to the people actually organising the clinics?
The Scribbler, You have beat me to it, I could not agree more, it might be a large area to hold people in, but it could not be more inaccessible for the elderly and infirm if they do not have their own transport, and after we have been isolating for months, it looks as if we are going to have to use a taxi, that we do not know how well sanitised it is, that’s if we are allowed to use a taxi with the current restrictions
As usual no thought given of how to get there from outside the city centre. Choose a place accessible to all on bus routes and with sufficient parking without the need to queue outdoors in this weather!!!
