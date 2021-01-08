Health bosses have approved a plan for Lichfield Cathedral to be used as a coronavirus vaccination centre.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

The proposal will see medics from The Westgate Practice and Langton Medical Practice deliver the vaccines from next week.

The plans have bow been approved by the Clinical Commissioning Group.

A spokesperson for The Westgate Practice said:

“We are expecting a delivery of the Pfizer Vaccine week commencing 11th January. “We will be following the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation guidance with regards to the order in which vaccines are given to different groups in the community. “We will therefore be offering vaccines first to those at highest risk of catching the disease and of suffering serious complications or dying from COVID-19. “Patients will therefore be contacted in order of JCVI advice. Please be patient as we can only deliver the vaccines at the speed at which they are supplied.” The Westgate Practice spokesperson

The vaccination programme in Lichfield had initially been due to begin in December, but the delivery of the vaccinations was pushed back to this month by NHS chiefs.

The Westgate Practice said the plan was now for both types of approved vaccines to be delivered as part of the roll-out.