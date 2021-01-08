Part of a route through Lichfield will close for five months to allow the next phase of work on the city’s southern bypass to take place.
One end of Shortbutts Lane is due to shut until mid-June to allow work to take place at the London Road and Tamworth Road junction.
Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the junction of the roads and Upper St John Street, with access to properties only available from the Birmingham Road end of Shortbutts Lane.
When completed, the Lichfield southern bypass will link the A5127 Birmingham Road with the A5206 London Road by going underneath the cross city railway line.
Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said the link would ease congestion in and around Lichfield city centre.
“We’re pleased to see such good progress taking place on the final section of the Lichfield Southern Bypass which is vital for the city’s future growth.
“It will also support the delivery of much-needed new homes it will reduce congestion in the city centre.
“This phase will see works impact on the road network for the first time as alterations are made to the junction of London Road and Tamworth Road.
“Unfortunately, it will be necessary to close a short section of Shortbutts Lane for a prolonged period and we apologise to affected residents for inconvenience during this time.”Cllr David Williams
The bypass will also serve a new housing development and a planned primary school.
The road scheme is being funded by £5million from the Department for Transport and £2.3million from the Government’s Local Growth Fund through the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP).
Mike Lyons, board director for improving connectivity at GBSLEP, added:
“The benefits of infrastructure projects such as this for businesses and residents in Lichfield cannot be understated.
“By improving traffic flow, the bypass will boost connectivity and ease congestion in the area, while also creating space for housing developments and access to employment sites which are key to attracting investment and creating new jobs.”Mike Lyons, GBSLEP
Would have made more sense to complete the bypass first.
What about another Doctors surgery.
Always house houses houses and roads roads roads but NO infrastructure in sight.
What is up with this council???
The claims of County Councillor David Williams & the road’s co-sponsor Mike Lyons board director at the Greater Birmingham & Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership, that the new road will ease congestion are entirely spurious.
However I can’t disagree with their assertion that the new road offers ‘space to housing developments’ as the identikit houses are already being raised in the once Green Belt field south of Shortbutts Lane.
I am sorry but the construction of this road now, as our climate change emergency is gathering pace, seem like lunacy. Building new roads is not the way to save the planet. Our future generations will abhor our stupidity.
Not sure the statement that ‘such good progress is taking place’ is that factual. The revised opening date for the new road is now estimated to be a year later than planned. Even taking into account Covid lockdowns, that’s hardly ‘good progress’!
The closure of the old canal path to walkers would seem to have been a bit premature. I do love joined up planning!
