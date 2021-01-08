Part of a route through Lichfield will close for five months to allow the next phase of work on the city’s southern bypass to take place.

One end of Shortbutts Lane is due to shut until mid-June to allow work to take place at the London Road and Tamworth Road junction.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the junction of the roads and Upper St John Street, with access to properties only available from the Birmingham Road end of Shortbutts Lane.

When completed, the Lichfield southern bypass will link the A5127 Birmingham Road with the A5206 London Road by going underneath the cross city railway line.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said the link would ease congestion in and around Lichfield city centre.

“We’re pleased to see such good progress taking place on the final section of the Lichfield Southern Bypass which is vital for the city’s future growth. “It will also support the delivery of much-needed new homes it will reduce congestion in the city centre. “This phase will see works impact on the road network for the first time as alterations are made to the junction of London Road and Tamworth Road. “Unfortunately, it will be necessary to close a short section of Shortbutts Lane for a prolonged period and we apologise to affected residents for inconvenience during this time.” Cllr David Williams

The bypass will also serve a new housing development and a planned primary school.

The road scheme is being funded by £5million from the Department for Transport and £2.3million from the Government’s Local Growth Fund through the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP).

Mike Lyons, board director for improving connectivity at GBSLEP, added: