People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to donate laptops or tablets to help youngsters learn from home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Laptops for Lichfield campaign is asking individuals and businesses to help support school-age children who do not have access to computers and headphones.

It is the brainchild of Lichfield District Council’s leader Cllr Doug Pullen who said he hoped people would seek out old or unused equipment for the scheme.

“With several young children at home, I know how hard it is to ensure continuity of learning while sharing a laptop, or if there are multiple people in one room without headphones. “With almost 100 schools in Lichfield district, we need as many devices as possible. “Let’s find those unwanted laptops – we’ll collect them from your home or business, get them cleaned up and wiped of all personal data, and then distribute them to schools in the district who will then pass on to families.” Cllr Doug Pullen

Anyone who wants to donate a laptop for the initiative can find out more information here.