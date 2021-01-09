A man has been arrested after a “taser-like” weapon was used on a shop worker during a robbery in Lichfield.

Police were called to Greggs on Baker’s Lane at 7.40am today (9th January) after two women employees were forced to open a safe.

A taser-type device was used on one of them who was unharmed but “understandably distressed” by the incident. Cash was taken during the robbery.

Police stopped a vehicle near Swadlincote at 9am in connection with the incident. A 33-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of class A drugs and theft of a motor vehicle.

A second man is also being sought in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Peter Brazendale of Staffordshire Police said:

“We want to reassure people that this was an isolated incident. “We have patrols in the area and, following a swift first arrest, enquiries are ongoing to locate another man we believe was involved. “This was a frightening experience for the women at the shop and we welcome any information the public can provide to assist us.” Det Sgt Peter Brazendale, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101, quoting incident 100 of 9th January, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.