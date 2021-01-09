Time is running out for parents in Lichfield and Burntwood to apply for primary school places.

The deadline across Staffordshire is 15th January.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education at Staffordshire County Council, said it was important families made their selections on time.

“I know a lot of parents will have understandably have other things on their minds at the moment, but we still need them to get their applications in as soon as possible. “The majority have already submitted their applications, but we want to make sure that as many parents as possible apply before the closing date, so they are not at a disadvantage when it comes to allocating places.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

For more information on how to apply for primary school places, visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/admissions.