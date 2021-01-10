A group of boxers and kickboxers in Burntwood are appealing for help to find a new home after the lease ran out on their existing base.

The amateur and professional stars from Platinum Boxing Burntwood – which has produced a number of champions in recent years – are without anywhere to train.

Fighters such as Luke Jones and Troi Coleman, who starred in televised bouts at the end of last year, are among the roster.

But the future of the club is in doubt if they cannot find a new home.

A spokesperson said:

“The club is homeless after the lease run out, leaving a stable of amateur and professional boxers and kickboxers without anywhere to train. “We are now looking for 1,500-2,000 sq ft of permanent space where the fighters can train.” Platinum Boxing Burntwood spokesperson

Anyone with a suitable location can contact Lee Goodwin on 07971 164881.