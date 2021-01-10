Burntwood councillors have called for a coronavirus vaccination centre to be set up in the area.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

The roll-out of the COVID-19 jabs has begun across the country, including the creation of hub at Lichfield Cathedral.

But a group of three Burntwood councillors have now called for the town to be given a vaccination centre of its own.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“We are holding Government to its promises – as COVID-19 continues to rage across the country, the big hope for the future is the vaccination programme so we are calling on local health leaders at the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to get all local GP practices to work together to ensure people get easy access to the vaccination without, for example, having to travel to Lichfield. “That’s easy enough for those of us with cars but not nearly so easy for people without and without easy access to public transport. “We need a dedicated centre here, with clear coordination and communication, and the town council has already had offers to host this, but the CCG is unwilling as yet to take up these offers. “That’s just not good enough as the scheme is rolled out forward and we want to see a change of heart on this. “ Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said it was important local people were kept updated.