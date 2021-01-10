Lichfield’s MP has said a call by Labour councillors for a coronavirus vaccine centre in Burntwood are “utterly bizarre”.

Cllr Steve Norman and Cllr Sue Woodward said the town needed a dedicated site.

But Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said there already was a facility available for vaccination in Burntwood.

“The call by Burntwood Labour councillors for an urgent need for a COVID-19 vaccination centre in the town is utterly bizarre. “The vaccination centre in Burntwood has been up and running since before Christmas. In fact, the Burntwood centre started vaccinations some 3 weeks before the Lichfield centre is due to be opened. “I fully appreciate that the location of vaccination centres are not generally publicised as people should only attend by appointment once called to do so by their GP or by the NHS. “But clearly these councillors do not have their ear close to the ground. “In any event, before going public on these sensitive issues, politicians should check the facts first. “This is a copycat of the claim last week by Labour MPs and councillors in Birmingham that they were running out of vaccine there. “Because they went public, it alarmed many people completely unnecessarily. Supplies had already arrived for distribution in Birmingham.” Michael Fabricant MP

Dr James Ward, who has been working as part of the vaccination programme in Burntwood said the scheme was progressing in the town.