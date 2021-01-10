Lichfield’s MP has said a call by Labour councillors for a coronavirus vaccine centre in Burntwood are “utterly bizarre”.
Cllr Steve Norman and Cllr Sue Woodward said the town needed a dedicated site.
But Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said there already was a facility available for vaccination in Burntwood.
“The call by Burntwood Labour councillors for an urgent need for a COVID-19 vaccination centre in the town is utterly bizarre.
“The vaccination centre in Burntwood has been up and running since before Christmas. In fact, the Burntwood centre started vaccinations some 3 weeks before the Lichfield centre is due to be opened.
“I fully appreciate that the location of vaccination centres are not generally publicised as people should only attend by appointment once called to do so by their GP or by the NHS.
“But clearly these councillors do not have their ear close to the ground.
“In any event, before going public on these sensitive issues, politicians should check the facts first.
“This is a copycat of the claim last week by Labour MPs and councillors in Birmingham that they were running out of vaccine there.
“Because they went public, it alarmed many people completely unnecessarily. Supplies had already arrived for distribution in Birmingham.”Michael Fabricant MP
Dr James Ward, who has been working as part of the vaccination programme in Burntwood said the scheme was progressing in the town.
“We’ve got one in Burntwood – it’s not as picturesque as the cathedral, but we are using the Chasetown Health Centre.
“It’s been operational since before Christmas and by the end of today over 2,000 jabs will have been given to patients from all three practices and including local social care provider staff too.”Dr James Ward
We all make mistakes, MF. At least I’ve never made the mistake of voting for you.
How very bizarre that his Conservative colleagues at Burntwood Town Council and elsewhere haven’t kept him informed of the reality on the ground ie that 80+ year olds in parts of the town are having to travel to Lichfield. Keep up, Mr Fabricant.
Never let the facts get in the way of a politically motivated message from our local MP Councillor Woodward. I am even surprised he can bring himself to actually utter the word “Burntwood”.
where is the one for cannock???
What is bizarre is an MP suggesting we do not have our ears “close to the ground” when he closed his local constituency office and has never had regular advertised surgeries in the town unlike Burntwood’s Labour Councillors – at least before Covid.
It is because residents in Boney Hay needed help getting to the Cathedral that we raised the issue. It was the cuts in bus services last year that led to older constituents in Boney Hay being unable even to get to their flu jab. Then to be told that they would have to go to the Cathedral to get the Covid vaccination only made matters worse. In fact, perhaps Mr Fabricant can tell us if he objected to the bus cuts at the time as we did?
If the CCG would like to let Lichfield Live know of their plans for getting the vaccine to Burntwood’s 28,000 residents that would give them, and others who have since contacted us, some reassurance – unlike the unrealistic statements from Government.
