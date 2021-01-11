People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for jobs as COVID-19 test assistants.

Up to 100 full-time paid positions are available across Staffordshire.

The roles will see people help residents access the rapid lateral flow testing being rolled out across the county.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing at Staffordshire County Council, said the assistants would help reach the target of testing 80,000 people a week.

“We know that one in three people with coronavirus do not show symptoms and could be spreading it to others without realising, so we want to ensure more people can get rapid tests to check if they’re infectious and need to isolate. “Testing 80,000 people per week is a target we want to reach as soon as possible so it really is crucial that these roles get filled. “If you are in general good health and enjoy working with people, please get in touch and apply. “You will play a vital role in halting the spread of infection in Staffordshire and protecting our vulnerable residents and local healthcare services.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Applicants do not need any medical experience or qualifications as full training will be given. Testers will be based at community sites across Staffordshire and work 35 hours a week across five out of seven days.

Duties will include registering people on arrival, explaining how the test works, setting up testing sites, ensuring COVID-secure measures are in place, and processing data.

Anyone interested can email a CV to cv@bramptonrecruitment.co.uk.