Drivers are being warned of delays as roadworks begin on a main route in and out of Lichfield.

Temporary traffic lights are being installed on the A5127 Burton Road in Streethay today (11th January) and will remain in place until March.

Carriageway improvements and power utility work will take place during this time.

One set of lights will be in place near the Oak Way entrance to the new Roman Heights estate, while another will be in place near the junction with Thompson Way and the A38 slip road.