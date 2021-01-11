Tommy the cat who has gone missing from his home in Streethay

Lichfield residents are being asked to check outbuildings to help find a missing cat.

Tommy – a 9-month-old ginger cat – has not been seen at his home in Streethay since Friday (7th January).

Owner Hannah Wyss said she was hoping people would check garages and sheds for signs fo the missing moggy.

“We are absolutely distraught as he hasn’t come home and this is very unusual as he’s usually glued to our side. “We’re worried he has been trapped in a garage, shed or other outbuilding.” Hannah Wyss

Hannah said Tommy – who has a white smudge on his top lip – is a friendly and food-orientated cat who may have got into a building in search of warmth.

Anyone with information can call Hannah on 07939 852041.