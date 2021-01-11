The Windmill pub site. Picture: Google Streetview

Plans have been submitted to replace a former pub in Lichfield with housing.

The Windmill on Grange Lane has been empty for a number of years, with previous planning applications being approved but not progressing.

But developers now say they are confident a plan to put 12 new three-bedroom houses on the site can go ahead.

A planning statement said:

“This application looks to renew the approval granted in 2017, as the proposals have not been able to be implemented in the interim due to part of the site being the subject of a compulsory purchase order. “The council advise that the compulsory purchase order will be completed shortly. “The site is within a desired location to local amenities such as convenience shops, supermarket and transport links, and it is within walking distance to the city centre where a larger array of amenities is readily available.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.