A virtual jobs fair is taking place to help people who have seen their work prospects impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The event is being hosted by the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire LEP between 11am and 2pm on 14th January.

Businesses, training providers and other organisations will use #StokeStaffsJobsFair on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to share live job opportunities.

Alun Rogers, chair of the LEP said:

“Up and down the country people are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly those whose jobs have been put at risk. “In Staffordshire we are continuing to see the resilience of our businesses as they thrive and create new job opportunities, particularly in two of our key growth sectors – construction and health and care. “This is a brilliant opportunity for people to digitally access jobs in these sectors, and I encourage people to get involved by using the hashtag #StokeStaffsJobsFair and browse employment opportunities online.” Alun Rogers

The jobs fair is being delivered in partnership with People Plus and the Department for Work and Pensions alongside local councils and the wider business community.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“Construction and health and social care are both critical sectors both nationally and here in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent. “Particularly now through the pandemic period they continue to keep the country going and are creating job opportunities at a time when so many people need them. “Through a range of partners sharing information to enable people to access employment, the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Virtual Job Fair can really make a difference.” Cllr Philip White

For more information about the virtual event, visit the jobs fair website.