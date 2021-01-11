Voluntary organisations, charities and clubs in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to attend the launch of a new fundraising lottery.

Lichfield District Council’s Community Lottery will start in the spring, aiming to give people the chance to win a £25,000 jackpot and raise money for local good causes at the same time.

The initiative is being launched at 5pm on 18th January for organisations to find out more about how to benefit from getting involved.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“Before Lichfield Community Lottery has its first draw in early April, we need the voluntary sector and not-for-profit organisations to sign up so they can receive the benefits. “For small charities and local good causes, getting this money each month will be a fun way to raise much needed funds. “So, if you are a local good cause and haven’t booked your place to the Good Cause Launch yet, please book now so you can join us to find out what it’s all about.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

For more details on registering for the launch event visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/communitylottery.