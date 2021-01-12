A fashion retailer’s decision to open a new warehouse in Lichfield is a “welcome vote of confidence” in the local economy.

ASOS website

ASOS said it would create 2,000 jobs over the next three years at the site in Fradley.

Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council cabinet member for economy and skills, said the company’s decision to create a base in Lichfield was a positive sign for the region.

“It is tremendous news that such a high-profile company like ASOS has decided to locate its new distribution centre in Lichfield. “Given our location at the heart of the UK’s transport network, logistics is one of our key sectors and the creation of 2,000 jobs is a welcome vote of confidence in the Staffordshire economy at a time when many people may be worrying about the effect of the pandemic on their employment prospects. “With the growth of online shopping the company is set to see strong growth in the future. “The new distribution centre is set to be operational in the next 12 months so we would expect to see new opportunities advertised soon.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The Fradley facility will be the company’s fourth fulfilment centre around the globe, with others based in Barnsley, Berlin and Atlanta.

Nick Beighton, chief executive of ASOS, said: