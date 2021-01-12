Two industrial units in Burntwood could be converted to become the new base for a gymnastics club.

The units that could become the home to a gymnastics club. Picture: Google Streetview

Invoke Gymnastics has applied for planning permission for the site at Burntwood Business Park.

The club hopes to use the location for classes for youngsters aged from 18 months through to adults.

A planning statement said:

“The club will be spearheaded by Andrew Hall, a performance level gymnastics coach and sports specific strength and conditioning coach, who has worked with a multitude of Olympic and GB squad gymnasts, Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington OBE and the GB canoe and kayak squad. “Invoke’s vision is to give the residents of Burntwood and Lichfield access to top level gymnastics coaching, and in doing so provide educational coaching services, employment opportunities and of course the numerous health, fitness and wellbeing benefits that come from this.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposal can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.