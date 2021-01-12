A courier has been pushed out of his van before the vehicle was stolen in Burntwood.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which took place at 4.30pm yesterday (11th January) on Hospital Road.

Officers say the suspect pushed the man from the vehicle – a white Mercedes Vito registration YF20 ONS – before making off towards New Road.

It is believed the thief then turned the van around and headed back towards the Hospital Road area.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The courier sustained slight injuries to his hand and arm. “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. “The suspect is described as white, of thin build, and wearing a black hat, dark coloured jacket and mask.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0472 of 11th January, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.