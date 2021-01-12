Passengers travelling to and from Lichfield Trent Valley on the West Coast Main Line are being urged to check whether their journeys have been affected by an amended timetable.

London Northwestern Railway said it was introducing the changes to reflect the reduced number of people travelling by train.

The operator said the timetable reflected an increasing number of staff unable to work due to shielding or self-isolation.

Lawrence Bowman, London Northwestern Railway customer experience director, said:

“All through the pandemic our dedicated staff have continued working hard to provide a regular, safe and reliable train service which has kept the country moving. “With the current travel restrictions significantly reducing passenger numbers, now is the right time to adjust our timetable so we continue to provide an appropriate level of service. “Passengers should only use the train when necessary but our enhanced cleaning regimes mean those who do come on board can continue to travel with confidence.” Lawrence Bowman, London Northwestern Railway

Among the changes introduced from Monday (18th January) will a reduction in the number of peak-time services on run on the West Coast Main Line to and from London Euston.

The amended timetable is available at www.lnr.uk/timetable.