A voluntary group working to refurbish a historic pumping station have been boosted by a £1,000 grant.

Sandfields Pumping Station

The Lichfield Waterworks Trust received the money from Staffordshire County Council’s climate change action fund.

The group will put the money towards upgrading old lights to new energy efficient LED lighting at the Grade II* listed Sandfields Pumping Station.

David Moore, chair of the trust, said:

“We’re all over the moon with the funding which we’re going to use to update the old 1960s lighting. “It’s all part of our wider project to turn the disused Grade II* listed waterworks building into a usable, more accessible community asset for local people to use and enjoy. “The new energy efficient bulbs will not only help to brighten the place up while reduce running costs but will also help to tackle climate change, which is one of the trust’s aims. “The trust will also be enlisting the help of apprentices from the local technical college. The project will enable young people to learn new skills and develop intergenerational relationships with other volunteers at the site. “It is indeed a win-win for the whole community.” David Moore, Lichfield Waterworks Trust

Cllr Colin Greatorex, who supported the project, added: