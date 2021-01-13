Plans have been submitted for a former florist shop in Lichfield to be converted into a tattoo studio.
The unit on Tudor Row was previously home to Secret Garden but has now been earmarked for a change of use.
If planning permission is granted, the shop would become a “private tattoo studio and art space”.
Details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
Tattoo parlours & vape shops. This is the state of the British high street. Lichfield is becoming the same as every other town in the country, units filled with low-class rubbish.
Oh please NO. This proposal will completely ruin the Ambience of Tudor Row.
