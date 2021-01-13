The MP for Lichfield and Burntwood says he can “understand the concern” people have about being asked to travel to coronavirus mass vaccination centres.
Hubs have been set up in Manchester and Birmingham as part of a plan to ramp up COVID-19 testing across the country.
But with older residents receiving invitations to travel to these locations for their vaccinations, Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said people could wait for an appointment at a local centre instead.
“As these mass vaccination centres are some distance away, I can well understand the concern this is causing.
“However, if you do not wish to respond to the letter, or you have not received it for any reason, do not despair – you will be contacted again by your GP surgery within a couple of weeks or so and be allocated a local vaccination clinic. In Lichfield, that will be at the cathedral.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant said it was important people ensured that if they did visit a mass vaccination centre that they were able to return to the same site for the second dose.
“It is very important that you attend the same clinic for the booster vaccination which will then give longer lasting immunity.
“I am very disappointed that all this has not been made clear in the letter sent out by the national NHS and I am sorry if this has caused any alarm.
“Finally, do remember that vaccinations are by appointment only. Do not call your GP or other NHS organisations.0 they are working hard to get the vaccination programme operating swiftly and will contact you.
“As of the end of last week, 51,000 people have been vaccinated in Staffordshire and by the end of this week, over half of those scheduled to be vaccinated by the middle of next month will have received the jab.”Michael Fabricant MP