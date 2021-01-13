The MP for Lichfield and Burntwood says he can “understand the concern” people have about being asked to travel to coronavirus mass vaccination centres.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Hubs have been set up in Manchester and Birmingham as part of a plan to ramp up COVID-19 testing across the country.

But with older residents receiving invitations to travel to these locations for their vaccinations, Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said people could wait for an appointment at a local centre instead.

“As these mass vaccination centres are some distance away, I can well understand the concern this is causing. “However, if you do not wish to respond to the letter, or you have not received it for any reason, do not despair – you will be contacted again by your GP surgery within a couple of weeks or so and be allocated a local vaccination clinic. In Lichfield, that will be at the cathedral.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said it was important people ensured that if they did visit a mass vaccination centre that they were able to return to the same site for the second dose.