Initial proposals for Lichfield’s new leisure centre have been released.

Lichfield District Council hopes to build a long-term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre at Stychbrook Park.

Stychbrook Park. Picture: Google Streetview

Members of the local authority’s leisure, parks and waste management overview and scrutiny committee will debate the first-look at plans for the facility at a meeting on 21st January.

They include a 25 metre swimming pool with a movable floor to support lessons, a fitness suite and three group exercise studios and multi-function rooms.

Also included is a 3G artificial football pitch at the rear of the centre.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said:

Cllr Liz Little