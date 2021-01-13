Initial proposals for Lichfield’s new leisure centre have been released.
Lichfield District Council hopes to build a long-term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre at Stychbrook Park.
Members of the local authority’s leisure, parks and waste management overview and scrutiny committee will debate the first-look at plans for the facility at a meeting on 21st January.
They include a 25 metre swimming pool with a movable floor to support lessons, a fitness suite and three group exercise studios and multi-function rooms.
Also included is a 3G artificial football pitch at the rear of the centre.
Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said:
“I’m really pleased we have reached the stage where we can discuss initial proposals for what we hope to achieve with our new leisure centre.
“There’s still a lot of work to do to refine the designs, evaluate the Stychbrook Park site and understand what external funding our plans might attract to go alongside the £5million promised by Lichfield District Council to replace the Friary Grange swimming pool.
“Starting to agree our priority facilities and the scale at which we intend to build is a critical stage in the project and will help us in our discussions with potential funding partners.
“This will also influence how the design of the final leisure centre changes from this initial outline.
“These proposals give us something to engage the local community, potential leisure industry partners and others in discussions about making this project affordable, achievable and something that brings long-lasting benefits to our residents.”Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council
Another idea that doesn’t take the locals who already live in the area into consideration. Where are people going to park as once buildings and football pitch are in there won’t be much room. Leave it as a local pitch and find some where else for the pool.
LDC are going to build a swimming pool with movable floor. 1.5 miles from an application by an ex councillor to build:
Planning Submission
A planning application has been lodged with Lichfield District Council and we welcome your support.
The proposal is for a swim specific training facility, providing four 25m swim lanes and a swim specific gym in a highly sustainable location. The facility will provide swim related facilities, including:
A 25m four-lane pool
A dry training facility
Physio facilities
Flotation room
Café/restaurant/lobby/retail/learning space
https://hollandlloyd.co.uk/consultation/theswimhouse/
Or is this going to be the new leisure centre?
Steve – The Swim House is a private project. There’s nothing we’ve heard to suggest it is anything other than that (and it wouldn’t fulfil the remit of a full leisure centre offering anyway). For clarity, the former councillor you refer to is with the planning company working on the project on behalf of the business hoping to create and operate the facility.
It’s my understanding that this facility has got to be able to fund itself when built. Well what’s it actually offering? not much different to the Friary Grange? I took my children to The Wave in Coventry October 2020, it was a great experience, it was full there, all bookings on line, my children reconised a lot of their school and college friends were there. We need a similar attraction what will draw people to want to come here.
Ross the company putting in the application is owned by the ex councillor
Mike – that’s a planning agent. If you look at the business it’s run by a swimming coach. Most larger developments have their planning processes managed by an agent.
