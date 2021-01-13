A second man has been arrested in connection with a robbery that saw a Lichfield shop worker tasered.

The incident happened at the Greggs store on Bakers Lane at 7.40am on Saturday (9th January).

A taser-like device was used on a female worker and cash was taken.

A 33-year-old man from Coventry was arrested an hour after the incident on suspicion of robbery, possession of class A drugs, and theft of a motor vehicle. He has since been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Officers say a 38-year-old man, also from Coventry, was arrested in the early hours of this morning on suspicion of robbery.

Detective Sergeant Michelle Banks, of Staffordshire Police, said:

“We have made two arrests and enquiries are ongoing. “We want to thank the public for the support we’ve received and reassure people in Lichfield that this was an isolated incident. “This was a frightening experience for the women at the shop and we welcome any information the public can provide to assist us.” Det Sgt Michelle Banks, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 100 of 9th January, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.