Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP says he is “very flattered” to have been included in a montage created by the artist known as Cold War Steve.
Michael Fabricant appeared in the latest piece released by the artist on his Twitter account.
The image includes several other Conservative politicians being overlooked by footballer and free school meals campaigner Marcus Rashford.
Mr Fabricant said:
“I am very flattered to have been included in one of Cold War Steve’s montages.
“I’m not sure what I am supposed to be doing in it, but it all looks very louche!
“Steve brings out a calendar each year, so I may buy one if that picture is included.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant, the image shows you and your fellow Tories feasting whilst kids queue for meagre rations consisting of half a pepper and frube. It’s highlighting just how mean-spirited your government is with regard to feeding hungry kids.
How much longer are sensible conservatives in Lichfield going to put up with Mr Fabricant’s embarrassing antics. Time for a change. Lichfield is crying out for a sensible MP.
“Very flattered” to be depicted as one of a laughing and feasting political elite while children go hungry.
Has his vanity driven him to completely miss the point, or does he genuinely not care? Answers on a postcard…
Who gives a sh*t about starving kids when you can be famous on Twitter for 5 minutes eh?
Flattered to be depicted as a feasting whilst children starve. He finds it a jolly wheeze. Sums up the man right there. That is all you need to know. Absolute uncaring ghoul who just wants to be talked about. And here I am indulging him.
If only I could link to the Mitchell and Webb “Are we the baddies?” sketch
Michael Fabricant – you absolute twit. Gaslighting twittery of the year.
Shame on you, you utter gaslighting, self-serving wiggin-about-town.
More importantly, it really is a shame for many of your constituents who are out-twitted because of your views & your inept, corrupt, out of touch, rather thick yet loyally stupid to chief liar BJ, govt. But the govt was at least able to get voted in with a stonking majority before brexit when ordinary people were going to be respected, but…what does that say now? It says…people not falling for tory twitterism any more. People have wisened up to tory Govt lies & rubbish. Your govt really talks ultimate drivel and you, well you just repeat, rinse, repeat.
What about hungry children you self-serving tory?
Reap what you sow.
Mr F , I think you’re just doing it for the lolz now…really, no one takes you seriously anymore.
Absolute twit.
You’re welcome. Kitty.
He’s just laughing at us now, even those who voted for him are held in contempt by him.
Any chance he mistakenly sees this as his last triumphant hurrah before he retires at the next election?
He is not even trying to be a constituency MP now, just when everyone including his voters needed him during the pandemic he’s gone off on a narcissistic swansong.
Actually forget what I’ve said:
You’re an utter disgrace to us all. And very naive if you can’t work it out.
Gaslighter-extraordinare.
Go now, promote the next venture.
Just when you think he can’t possibly be further out of touch. Please go Michael, your time is up. If you care and have any respect for the people in this constituency you will resign.
The Point Fabricant
Michael.
Have a look at https://twitter.com/MarcusRashford
It is pretty disgraceful, when a Manchester Utd footballer, has done more for Lichfield and Burntwood, in a few weeks. Than you have done in over 25 years.
