The lifesaving work of the Midlands Air Ambulance crew will feature in the new series of a TV show.

Ambulance: Code Red

The first episode of Ambulance: Code Red screens at 9pm today (14th January) on 5Star.

The show follows the air crew as they respond to critically ill and injured patients across the region.

Ian Roberts, air operations manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“We are extremely proud of the success that the first part of the series received back in summer, last year. “We are delighted the critical care team feature again in the second part of the Ambulance: Code Red series and hope that we receive just as much positive feedback as we did the first time. “As a charity which relies on public donations, it’s vitally important that we raise awareness of our advanced emergency service and featuring in this series will give the public and insight into the lifesaving work we do. “The programme will highlight the vital intervention our aircrew can deliver on the scene to support land ambulance crews, and the positive impact this care can have on patients’ outcomes.” Ian Roberts

More details about the series are available at channel5.com/show/trauma-code-red.