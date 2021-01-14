More than £65,000 has been raised for a local charity thanks to people recycling their Christmas trees.

Treecycle volunteers with some of the Christmas trees they collected

The Treecycle initiative saw more than 4,400 trees collected in return for a donation to St Giles Hospice.

The figure eclipsed the previous year’s total of £35,000 raised from the collection of 3,430 trees.

The scheme was run by 76 volunteers who worked under COVID-19 regulations to ensure the vital fundraiser could go ahead.

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We are absolutely delighted by the success of this year’s TreeCycle campaign and we would like to say a huge thank you to all of our volunteers and supporters for their support. “Our income was badly hit in 2020 and continues to be so because we were forced to close our shops and cancel many of our events, and as a result of the latest lockdown our shops have had to close once more. “This means that TreeCycle is more important to us than ever as we need to raise £850,000 every month just to keep our services going. “We were bowled over by the commitment and enthusiasm of everyone who took part this year and the money raised will make a massive difference to local people at a time when they need us the most.” Chloe Herbert, St Giles Hospice

Support was also provided by DHL, Greener Composting, Lichfield Tree Works, Darwin Electricals and HiB.