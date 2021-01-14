A fundraising effort by a Lichfield retailer has seen almost £15,000 raised for NHS Charities Together.
The initiative saw the customers able to buy festive bouquets, with £1 from each sale donated to the charity.
The total raised was triple the original target and will be used to help support NHS staff, volunteers and patients.
Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op corporate responsibility manager, said:
“Christmas is the time of goodwill to all and therefore we were delighted to be part of a campaign that supports our amazing NHS workers.
“They, like all frontline key workers, have worked around the clock all year during the pandemic to make sure there has been continued access to a range of vital and essential services.
“We knew our kind-hearted customers would be more than willing to continue to support them by picking up products in their local shop, a belief that was backed up by us being able to handover a donation of nearly £15,000.”Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op