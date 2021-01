People in Burntwood without symptoms are being urged to take a coronavirus test.

Community testing is taking place a Burntwood Leisure Centre next week.

Staffordshire County Council is hoping that a programme of mass testing will help bring infection rates down by identifying “silent spreaders”.

Testing will be available between 10am and 4pm from 18th to 21st January. Appointments need to be booked in advance online.

People with symptoms can continue to book via the national testing portal.