A community group is offering support boxes to Lichfield residents who have seen their income cut during furlough.

Current lockdown restrictions mean many businesses remain closed with workers on 80% pay.

Helping Each Other said it was keen to help those continuing to feel the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that 20% of missing pay makes a huge difference, but we think there’s a lot of people out there that are missing out on help. “We are trying to reach working families who have lost income but may not meet the threshold from help through other sources. “If people know anyone who has been furloughed or lost income then please get in touch with us so we can deliver a box with no questions asked.” Helping Each Other Lichfield spokesperson

For more information visit the Helping Each Other Lichfield Facebook page.