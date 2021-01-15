A Lichfield racing driver will get behind the wheel for his first race of 2021 this weekend.

Adam Christodoulou will be with the UAE-based Dragon Racing for the Hankook 24H Dubai event.

Adam Christodoulou

He’ll be joined at the Dubai Autodrome on 15th and 16th January by team-mates Ollie Hancock, John Hartshorne and Russian racer Denis Remenyako.

“It’s great to be going racing again – 2020 was a tough year for all of us and I definitely have missed being in a race car. “I’m hoping 2021 will be full of both, real life racing and sim racing for me. “I have raced with Dragon Racing in the past and I am really excited to join them again at the Dubai Autodrome. “It’s their home circuit and we are really hoping for a strong result to start the season.” Adam Christodoulou

Christodoulou has also confirmed he has agreed a new deal to stay with Mercedes-AMG for two more years.

“I am so excited to confirm my contract – I will be representing the brand in the sim racing world as well as in real life. “Dragon Racing have generously let me borrow their sim so I can race in the Digital NLS Championship at the Nurburgring on the 16th January just three hours after the race finish at Dubai” Adam Christodoulou

The race starts 3pm UAE time – 11am UK time and can be streamed on Youtube.