A Lichfield racing driver will get behind the wheel for his first race of 2021 this weekend.
Adam Christodoulou will be with the UAE-based Dragon Racing for the Hankook 24H Dubai event.
He’ll be joined at the Dubai Autodrome on 15th and 16th January by team-mates Ollie Hancock, John Hartshorne and Russian racer Denis Remenyako.
“It’s great to be going racing again – 2020 was a tough year for all of us and I definitely have missed being in a race car.
“I’m hoping 2021 will be full of both, real life racing and sim racing for me.
“I have raced with Dragon Racing in the past and I am really excited to join them again at the Dubai Autodrome.
“It’s their home circuit and we are really hoping for a strong result to start the season.”Adam Christodoulou
Christodoulou has also confirmed he has agreed a new deal to stay with Mercedes-AMG for two more years.
“I am so excited to confirm my contract – I will be representing the brand in the sim racing world as well as in real life.
“Dragon Racing have generously let me borrow their sim so I can race in the Digital NLS Championship at the Nurburgring on the 16th January just three hours after the race finish at Dubai”Adam Christodoulou
The race starts 3pm UAE time – 11am UK time and can be streamed on Youtube.