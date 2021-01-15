People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to be in their guards after reports of a phone scam operating in the area.

Police say automated calls have been made telling residents that their national insurance number has been used fraudulently.

They are then encouraged to dial a number on the keypad or ring back to resolve the issue.

PCSO Thomas Passmore said:

“This is a scam – please do not dial or call back the number they give you. Do not provide anyone with your personal details including your bank or credit card information. “You will never get an email, text message, WhatsApp message or a phone call from HM Revenue and Customs which tells you about a tax rebate or penalty, or asks for your personal or payment information.” PCSO Thomas Passmore, Staffordshire Police

Anyone who receives a call should report details of the scam to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk.