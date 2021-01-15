Work is taking place to ensure elections can take place this year despite the coronavirus crisis, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

Residents are due to go the polls for Staffordshire County Council elections, Police and Crime Commissioner elections and district and parish council by-elections.

The COVID-19 crisis saw some elections postponed in 2020, but a report to an overview and scrutiny committee meeting at Lichfield District Council said work was taking place to ensure votes can take place this year.

The report by Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the local authority, says:

“We are working hard to plan for COVID-19 secure elections, carefully following Government and Electoral Commission advice and encouraging the take up of postal votes as an alternative for polling in the elections currently scheduled for May 2021. “It will be a challenging election year with multiple ballots.”

The report details how the council is responding to the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus crisis.

It also highlights the support measures being put in place to help residents and businesses facing hardship during the pandemic.