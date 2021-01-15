Staff at a Lichfield care home say there is “light at the end of the tunnel” after receiving the first dose of their coronavirus vaccine.

The Spires care home

Residents and workers at The Spires are among the first batch of locals to receive the COVID-19 jabs.

General manager Amy Doyle said the vaccinations had “lifted spirits” after the challenges of the coronavirus crisis.

“Last year was a year like no other and the vaccine feels like the light at the end of the tunnel. “Our teams have been magnificent in how they have risen to every challenge during this pandemic and we are proud to play our part in this next phase to ensure the most vulnerable are protected. “Myself and Helen, our deputy manager, received our first dose on 13th January, while our residents received the first dose of the Oxford vaccine on the 14th January when the teams from Langton and Westgate GP practices came to our home to see our residents. “They aim to return next week to vaccinate all our staff which is great news.” Amy Doyle

Deputy manager Helen Lunn added: