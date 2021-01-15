The use of on-call firefighters for overnight cover in Lichfield has been described as a “dangerous decision” by a candidate to become the next Staffordshire Commissioner.
Tony Kearon will stand as the Labour candidate when the vote takes place later this year.
He said the risk of not having a regular shift available to deal with night-time incidents from Lichfield Community Fire Station was unacceptable for the size of the city.
“We are told that this is a temporary suspension of service driven by financial pressures – but the risk to life and property is not temporarily suspended every evening.
“If we have learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic it is that public safety must come before financial considerations.
“This is a dangerous decision. It must be reversed, and Lichfield-based services reinstated immediately.”Tony Kearon
A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed on-call staff were available when needed for overnight emergencies.
“Lichfield does have cover which is usually provided by on-call staff who are based at home and come in when needed.
“There has recently been a shortage in the availability of some of the staff, but the service has taken the appropriate action to address this and the temporary shortfall in cover is being addressed.
“We have enhanced our short-term immediate response and this has been supplemented by providing cover from other surrounding stations.
“This ensures sufficient cover is available until we are back up to full strength.”Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson
Currently there is now no longer any fire cover from midnight till 8am in Lichfield.
This will continue indefinitely.
Does Lichfield fire station still have Retained fire personnel
Ex Retained fireman from 1973 to 1987
Why haven’t residents been consulted about this?
Why hasn’t this decision been published instead of been done seemingly in secret?
I hope our MP has a view on this.
