The use of on-call firefighters for overnight cover in Lichfield has been described as a “dangerous decision” by a candidate to become the next Staffordshire Commissioner.

Tony Kearon will stand as the Labour candidate when the vote takes place later this year.

He said the risk of not having a regular shift available to deal with night-time incidents from Lichfield Community Fire Station was unacceptable for the size of the city.

“We are told that this is a temporary suspension of service driven by financial pressures – but the risk to life and property is not temporarily suspended every evening. “If we have learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic it is that public safety must come before financial considerations. “This is a dangerous decision. It must be reversed, and Lichfield-based services reinstated immediately.” Tony Kearon

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed on-call staff were available when needed for overnight emergencies.