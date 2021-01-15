Time is running out for schools and community groups in Lichfield and Burntwood to apply for funding to help projects tackling climate change.

The deadline for applications to Staffordshire County Council’s climate change action fund is 29th January.

Successful projects in the past have included £750 for a school bike shed and £1,000 to upgrade a community building lighting to energy-efficient LED bulbs.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member with responsibility for climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Tackling climate change remains a priority for the county council – it’s an issue that affects all of us, but if we all do our bit we can make a difference. “Projects that reduce the amount of carbon produced, improve air quality or help people to deal with climate change events such as heatwaves or flooding are all likely to be eligible. “Our fund is all about supporting community groups to make a difference and we have seen some really innovative projects come through so far. “There is still time to apply so I would urge people to speak to their local county councillor in the first instance and make an application before the closing date.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

More information on the fund and how to apply is available on the Staffordshire County Council website.