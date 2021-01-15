Drivers in Lichfield are being warned to stay vigilant after a spate of crimes carried out by opportunist thieves.

Police say there have been a number of reports of people trying door handles of vehicles to see if they are locked.

Officers say items are being taken from unsecured cars.

PCSO Deryn Small said:

“We are issuing a general reminder to ensure that you lock your vehicle when you leave it unattended and to remove any belongings and tools you may have in the vehicles.” PCSO Deryn Small, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information on similar crimes can contact police on 101.