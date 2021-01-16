A councillor says “worryingly high” numbers of coronavirus cases mean people in Lichfield and Burntwood with symptoms need need to get tested.

Community testing is being stepped up across the county in a bid to tackle “silent spreaders” who could be contributing to the number of COVID-19 infections.

Burntwood Leisure Centre will have appointments available for asymptomatic people next week.

The current rate in Staffordshire is 430 per 100,000 people.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said:

“Cases continue to be worryingly high in Staffordshire and we need to do everything we can to protect lives and ease pressure on the NHS this winter. “We are now at the end of the second week under national lockdown and people must not leave or be outside their home except where necessary. This is the law. “Some people may need to leave home for example to shop for basic necessities, or to go to work, if they cannot work from home – if people do need to leave their homes then testing across the county is available to check whether they have the virus before they have contact with others. “The county council and partners have worked hard to ensure there is lots of availability for residents to get a rapid test. “The message should now be crystal clear – if it you need to have contact with others get tested regularly.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Burntwood will be one of eight community testing facilities available next week, with others operating in Cannock and Tamworth.

Cllr Doug Pullen, Leader of Lichfield District Council, said