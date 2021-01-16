More than 70 laptops and tablets have already been donated to a scheme aiming to help children in Lichfield and Burntwood without access to a computer during lockdown.

With many schools switching to online learning, Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, launched the campaign to help youngsters struggling to home educate.

Businesses and residents were urged to hand over unused or unwanted computing equipment for schools across Lichfield and Burntwood.

“A huge thanks to the small army fixing these laptops up as those who have donated. “The first batches have gone to primary schools this week.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Anyone who wants to donate a laptop, tablet or headphones to the initiative can find out more information here.

Curborough Community Centre has also launched a fundraising drive to help people support the scheme even if they don’t have equipment to hand over.

“Lockdown under Covid restrictions has highlighted the need for computer equipment so children’s education can continue. Teachers are doing a remarkable job in adapting to online teaching and we’d like to help to ensure all pupils can access online learning resources.” “We are raising money to provide equipment that is being requested by our local schools for their pupils, including laptops, tablets and data packs. While Government is working on national initiatives, a local response will reach even more children, more quickly.”

More than £6,300 has already been donated via the online fundraising page.