A protestor being removed by police. Picture: Palestine Action

Campaigners insist “will be back” after being removed from a Shenstone factory.

The Palestine Action activists targeted the UAV Engines site as part of a protest against the manufacture of engines they say are used in Israeli military drones produced by Elbit.

The group were removed by police after chaining themselves to the gates of the factory this morning (18th January).

One protester said the demonstration was needed to highlight the damage caused to Palestinians by drone weapons.