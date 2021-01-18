Campaigners insist “will be back” after being removed from a Shenstone factory.
The Palestine Action activists targeted the UAV Engines site as part of a protest against the manufacture of engines they say are used in Israeli military drones produced by Elbit.
The group were removed by police after chaining themselves to the gates of the factory this morning (18th January).
One protester said the demonstration was needed to highlight the damage caused to Palestinians by drone weapons.
“They make the most hideous weaponry – and the drones that they make and the engine parts they use create craters that can wipe out entire families.
“We’re here to shut it down and we’ll keep coming back to shut it down – we’re not going to give up until this is out of the UK and gone for good.”Palestine Action protestor