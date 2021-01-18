Campaigners say they have shut down a Shenstone factory for the second time in a number of months.

Palestine Action protesters in Shenstone

The group from Palestine Action chained themselves to the gates of UAV Engines this morning (18th January) and daubed the building in red paint.

The activists – who say the company makes parts for use on Israeli drones manufactures by Elbit – have previously targeted the building, with a recent protest taking place in September.

They say the company makes parts for Elbit, which manufactures drones for use by the Israeli military.

A spokesperson for Palestine Action said: