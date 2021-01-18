A GP surgery in Burntwood could be replaced by up to nine houses if plans are approved.

The health centre on Hudson Drive is due to be replaced by a new facility at the former Greenwood House site.

Burntwood Health Centre. Picture: Google Streetview

NHS Property Services Limited has now applied for a Permission in Principle (PiP) agreement for the land to be transformed for housing.

Email trails submitted as part of the documentation state that this is the first PiP to be dealt with by the authority – with a council official describing it as “a new-style planning application with very little scope to refuse” on an internal email.

A planning statement said:

“Burntwood Health Centre will only be disposed of once the remaining health services have been successfully relocated, and so the PiP will not have a detrimental impact on the community facilities available in the area. “The relocation of the existing healthcare use will comply with planning policy in that it forms part of an ongoing reconfiguration of the wider NHS estate, and will allow for a productive use of the site. “The proposed indicative layout demonstrate the site can accommodate between three and nine dwellings, depending on the scheme taken forward to the technical details stage.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.