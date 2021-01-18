A masked man is being hunted by police after robbing a garage in Lichfield.

The incident happened a the Shell Garage on the A38 at 4.45pm yesterday (17th January).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said the man threatened staff before making off with cash.

“He is described as white, in his mid-twenties, around 5ft 6ins tall and medium build.

“He was wearing a long green hooded coat, black beanie hat and a black mask. He was also carrying a black bag with a stick inside.

“An investigation is underway and enquiries are on-going to locate the man.

“We are aware of speculation online that this man was armed with a firearm, however at this time there is no evidence to support this and a firearm was not seen at the incident.

“We would like to reassure you that there is no suggestion of any risk to the local community.”

Staffordshire Police spokesperson