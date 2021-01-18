A masked man is being hunted by police after robbing a garage in Lichfield.
The incident happened a the Shell Garage on the A38 at 4.45pm yesterday (17th January).
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said the man threatened staff before making off with cash.
“He is described as white, in his mid-twenties, around 5ft 6ins tall and medium build.
“He was wearing a long green hooded coat, black beanie hat and a black mask. He was also carrying a black bag with a stick inside.
“An investigation is underway and enquiries are on-going to locate the man.
“We are aware of speculation online that this man was armed with a firearm, however at this time there is no evidence to support this and a firearm was not seen at the incident.
“We would like to reassure you that there is no suggestion of any risk to the local community.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 499 of 17th January, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.